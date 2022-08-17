WATERLOO — This Seneca County school district has a new policy regarding gender identity among its students.
At its August meeting, the board of education voted 7-1 to adopt the policy, as recommended by the district’s legal counsel. Board member Andrea Bennett cast the lone opposing vote.
In May, a student gender policy was approved by the board’s policy committee, moving it to a first reading by the full board June 13. After the first reading, the policy was posted to the district website for a 30-day comment period. No comments were received.
However, the board deadlocked 4-4 June 13, with one board member absent. Some opponents said they wanted more time to review the policy. One of those voting for the policy in June, Josh Mull, has since resigned because of a move out of the district.
The policy was reconsidered in July and voted on Aug. 9.
“All students need a safe and supportive educational environment to progress academically and developmentally,” the policy states. “The district is committed to fostering a safe learning environment for all students, free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of sex, gender, gender identity, gender non-conformity and gender expression. It will ensure that students have equal access to all district programs, facilities and activities. The district will access and address the specific needs of each student on a case by case basis.”
Bennett said she voted no “because it’s already a law, so I didn’t see the need to put it as a policy.”
Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said the impetus for it came from a suggested policy from the Erie I Board of Cooperative Educational Services. Bavis said legal counsel advised the district to have this policy in place as a best practice.
“All parts of the policy are currently federal law we must comply with regardless of the policy,” she said. “This policy incorporates the requirements in one document.”
The policy contain these provisions:
Key terms
Definitions are given for the terms assigned at birth, cisgender, gender, gender expression, gender fluid, gender identity, gender non-conforming, transgender and transition.
Records
For students who undergo gender transition, the district will, upon request, develop a plan for the use of the chosen name and pronouns consistent with the student’s gender identity. A legal name change is not required to refer to a student by the student’s asserted name/gender within the student’s records created after the student informs the district of the student’s asserted name/gender.
The district will continue to use the student’s legal name and gender in circumstances such as state standardized tests and certain reports to the state Education Department and, when necessary, to ensure appropriate and coordinated medical care.
All student records will be confidential and any students with assigned birth name and gender will be maintained in a separate, confidential file.
Names, pronouns
When told of a student’s transgender or gender non-conforming status, the district will try to engage the students and their parents or guardians, as appropriate, in an effort to agree upon a plan that will accommodate the student’s individual needs at school.
Transgender and gender non-conforming students have the right to discuss and convey their gender identity and expression openly and decide when, with whom and how much to share this confidential information. The plan may include when and how to initiate the student’s preferred name and associated pronoun use and, when and how this is communicated to others.
District staff will use the name and pronoun that corresponds to the gender identity the student asserts at school.
Restrooms, lockers
The district will allow a transgender or gender non-conforming student to use the restroom and locker room that corresponds to the student’s consistently expressed gender identity at school. A student requesting increased privacy or other accommodation when using bathrooms or locker rooms will be provided with a safe and adequate alternative, but they will not be required to use that alternative.
The district will ensure that all single-occupancy bathroom facilities are designated as gender neutral for use by no more than one occupant at a time or for family or assisted use.
Phys ed, sports
When mandated physical education classes are sex-segregated, students will be allowed to participate in a manner consistent with their gender identity. That will also apply to participation in intramurals.
Upon written notification that a transgender or gender non-conforming student wants to participate in the district’s interscholastic athletic programs consistent with their gender identity, the district will determine their eligibility according to applicable law, regulations and guidelines.
The athletic director will notify opposing team athletic directors or the New York State Public High School Athletic Association if a student needs any accommodation during competitions. An appeal of the district’s eligibility decision will go to the state Commissioner of Education.
Other activities
For other circumstances where students may be sex-segregated, such as overnight field trips, students may be permitted to participate in accordance with the gender identity that the student consistently asserts at school. Privacy concerns will be addressed individually on a case by case basis in accordance with policy, laws, regulations and guidelines.
Dress code, uniformsTransgender or gender non-conforming students may dress in accordance with their gender identity or expression, within parameters of the district’s dress code. The district will not restrict students’ clothing or appearance on the basis of gender.