WATERLOO — The Board of Education Thursday pulled a motion off the agenda that would have given school Superintendent Terri Bavis a contract extension.
The board approved a 3% salary increase for 2023-24 for Bavis, but board member Christopher Felice made a motion to remove the contract extension motion from the agenda. It was seconded by Andrea Bennett and approved in a 6-2 vote. Board President Ellen Hughes and Vice President Coreen Lowry were opposed and Erin Brown was absent.
Bavis said she and the board began negotiations for a contract extension and salary increases in January. She agreed to the three-year extension and 4% annual raises in March and that was on the agenda Thursday. An extension could still come before the board in the future.
A social media campaign against Bavis was mounted, but many others voiced support for Bavis and the extension.
The board was to consider a motion to extend Bavis’ contract from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2027. Her current contract expires June 30, 2024. The motion also included 4% salary increases in each year of a new contract. Her current salary is $181,600.
Bavis declined to comment on the vote.
There was an aggressive negative campaign on Facebook against a contract extension for Bavis, superintendent since July 1, 2016. The campaign saw one posting of teachers holding signs supporting Bavis during a 2019 contract extension, calling them “retarded.”
Some posts not only urged Bavis not be given a contract extension but also encouraged residents to vote no on the 2023-24 school budget. The budget was defeated by eight votes in May and by a single vote June 20, the only district in the Finger Lakes to have a budget defeated.
At Thursday’s meeting, the board decided to adopt a contingency budget, which could curtail funding for extra-curricular activities and sports.
The board approved a motion extending the individual employment contract with Business Manager Joanne Slauson from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2027, plus a 4% salary increase for 2023-24.
A 3% salary increase for Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Jennifer Hayden also was approved. She was up for a 4% increase and has been with the district since April 2017; her current salary is $117,906.