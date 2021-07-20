WATERLOO — It is now more difficult for a non-resident student to attend Waterloo schools.
The Board of Education voted 6-1 at its July 12 meeting to revise its policy on non-resident students, saying it was doing so on advice of legal counsel.
Beginning with the current school year that began July 1, the district will not admit non-resident students, with one exception — non-resident students who were enrolled in the district as non-resident students during the 2020-21 school year may continue to do so. Non-resident tuition will be charged, payable in advance. That tuition is $2,000 a year for Grades K-5 and $4,000 a year for those in Grades 6-12.
But for those students, five criteria must be met each school year the student seeks to be enrolled as a non-resident student.
The criteria is: There is sufficient space to accommodate the student; no increase in the size of the faculty or staff will be necessary; admittance will not result in the establishment of a new section; parents or guardians must work out transfer conditions with their home district or provide their own transportation; all rules and regulations in effect for district students will also apply to non-resident students.
The children of families who have signed a contract to buy or build a residence in the district may be enrolled for the semester in which they expect to become residents. Non-resident tuition will be charged, payable in advance, with an adjustment made when the family becomes a district resident.
In limited circumstances, children who are not district residents will be permitted to attend district schools without payment of tuition, provided that the student remains in good standing and the parents arrange for transportation. Students of any grade who move from the Waterloo school district after the first semester may be given permission to finish the semester in which the move occurs.
High school seniors who move from the district after beginning their final year in the district may be given permission to remain in the high school until graduation.
The new policy allows foreign exchange students to attend Waterloo schools without payment of tuition.
Parents who maintain more than one residence but whose legal residence for the purposes of voting or filing income taxes is within the district are eligible to send their children to district schools. School tax payments of non-residents who own assessable property in the district will be deducted from any tuition charges as non-resident students.
Voting for the policy were board members Ellen Hughes, Coreen Lowry, Erin Brown, Renee Thomas, Ray Grifa and Caitlin Ryan. Opposed was Andrea Bennett. Board members Joshua Mull and Melissa Nicolini were absent.
During discussion, board minutes indicate that Hughes said two different lawyers have advised the board it should not allow non-resident students “as it brings a liability to the district.”
Hughes said the board represents district taxpayers and agreed allowing non-resident students does result in liability to those taxpayers. She said the board cannot “pick and choose” who it allows in, noting it could be accused of discrimination.
Bennett asked about students in the final years of high school who move out of the district but want to stay. Hughes said only seniors will be allowed to complete the year. Bennett said those in middle or high school when the family moves outside the district should be able to finish school with their friends and teachers they are acquainted with.
In other action, the board:
• Awarded a contract for construction management services for the 2020-21 capital project to Watchdog Building Partners LLC of Rochester.
• Re-elected Hughes as president of the board for the 2021-22 school year and re-elected Lowry as vice president; noted that Abigail Burm will be the student representative to the school board meetings for the new year.
• Approved making Molly Lahr as teacher on special assignment to be Director of Multi-Tiered System of Supports, and appointed Steven Prosser to a four-year probationary term as technology/computer science teacher, effective Sept. 1.
• Approved the 2021-22 school tax levy of $12,588,492 and school tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value of $20.24 for the town of Seneca Falls, $19.55 for the town of Waterloo, and $17.20 for the towns of Fayette, Junius and Tyre. Approved the Waterloo Library & Historical Society tax levy of $258,955 and tax rates per $1,000 of 41.6 cents for Seneca Falls, 40.2 cents for Waterloo and 35.4 cents for Fayette, Junius and Tyre.