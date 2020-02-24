WATERLOO — The Board of Education will be asked Monday to approve the scheduling of a referendum on a $1 million capital project for the middle school-high school, including replacement of athletic field lights and poles at Tom Coughlin Stadium.
The referendum is proposed for noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at the District Offices, 109 Washington St.
The project would authorize mechanical, plumbing and electrical system upgrades at the connected middle and high school buildings and the acquisition and installation of new athletic field light fixtures and pole assemblies. If approved by the board and then by voters, the project would be put out to bid. The district would borrow the $1 million and pay it back in annual installment payments. The district has done a State Environmental Quality Review Act process and determined the project would not have a significant impact on the environment and is not subject to any further environmental review.
The board also will be asked to approve a new employment agreement between the district and Jennifer Hayden as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the period of Feb. 24 through June 30, 2024.
Hayden was hired for the position in April 2017.
Other agenda items are:
• The board will take a tour of the middle school and high school at 6 p.m. prior to the start of the board meeting.
• Appointing Charity Gillotti as music department chairperson for the period of Jan. 17, 2020 to June 30, 2021. She will succeed Krista Serrett, who has resigned the position.
• Accept the retirement notice of long-time physical education teacher Marty Olmstead, effective June 30.