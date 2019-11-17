WATERLOO — Section 487 of the state’s Real Property Tax Law allows solar, wind and farm-waste energy systems to be exempt from property taxes for 15 years. The exemption also applies to other types of electricity- and power-generating systems.
The legislation also allows a school district to adopt a resolution that would make those projects ineligible for the tax exemption if they begin construction after the effective date of the resolution.
That’s what the Waterloo Board of Education will consider doing that Monday night.
It will consider a resolution eliminating the tax exemption for the wind, solar or farm-waste energy systems within the school district’s boundaries. If adopted, the resolution would go into effect immediately, requiring developers of a large solar panel farm proposed for the west end of the town to pay school taxes.
The Florida-based company has initiated the Article 10 process with the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment to obtain the necessary permits.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• The board may approve an amendment to the language of a capital project ballot proposition that will go before district voters Dec. 11. The proposition seeks approval to increase a $21 million capital improvement project approved by voters Dec. 4, 2014, by $2.9 million.
• The girls’ varsity cross country team will be recognized for winning the Wayne-Finger Lakes East league championship this fall.
• Approval for a Middle School student trip to Boston and a senior class trip to New York City may be granted.
• Building Principals Mary Madonna, Vincent Vitale, Shaun Merrill and Elizabeth Springer will make a presentation to the board on an unspecified topic.