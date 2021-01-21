WATERLOO — Now that school district voters have given their blessing, the Waterloo Board of Education is addressing how to pay for major on-campus renovations.
The board voted Tuesday to authorize the issuance of bond anticipation notes, in two stages, totaling nearly $19 million. It will be the major source of funding for the capital project.
The first bond issuance, for $15.5 million, will go toward the construction and reconstruction of facilities at the middle-high school building. The remaining $3.5 million price tag for this phase would come from reserves.
The second bond issue would be for $3.25 million, with the rest of the $4 million cost being paid from reserves. This stage involves reconstruction of the middle-high school gymnasiums, along with the acquisition and installation of athletic field light fixtures and pole assemblies at Tom Coughlin Stadium.
In both cases, the bonds would be paid off over 30 years. Annual bond payments would be included in school budgets.
Voters approved the capital project Dec. 8.