WATERLOO — Back to the negotiating table.
The school district Board of Education has rejected a new, four-year contract agreement with the Waterloo Educational Leaders Association.
The board voted 8-1 Jan. 23 to reject a tentative Memorandum of Agreement on a new contract with the WELA that was reached Oct. 17, 2022.
The WELA is the bargaining unit for six school district principals and assistant principals and two other administrators. The new contract would have been retroactive to July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026.
The only board member to vote for approval was President Ellen Hughes. Andrea Bennett, Caitlyn Ryan, Ray Grifa Jr., Christopher Felice, Renee Thomas, Wendy DiSanto, Coreen Lowry, and Erin Brown were opposed.
Details of the contract proposal are not available.
None of the nine board members responded to a request for comment on their votes.
Vince Vitale, principal of Waterloo Middle School, is president of the WELA. He also did not respond to a request for comment.
Other members of the WELA are principals Mary Thomas Madonna, Shaun Merrill and Sarah Marchitell; assistant principals Thomas Mitchell and Daniel Doore; Director of Pupil Personnel Services Shelli Tam, and Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Christal Kent.