WATERLOO — School district voters likely will be asked to approve a $17.9 million capital project to upgrade buildings, athletic fields, and playgrounds.
The Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to consider a motion to schedule the referendum, which would be conducted from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 109 Washington St. district offices.
The district plans to use $3 million from its existing capital reserve fund to reduce the amount to be borrowed to $14.9 million.
The work would include construction, reconstruction and equipping of the district’s four existing school buildings and transportation facilities, various sites, athletic fields, play fields, and incidental improvements.
Specifically, the project would address:
• High/Middle school campus — Partial replacement of the synthetic turf field at Tom Coughlin Stadium; HVAC system modifications; building envelope improvements; and locker-room and bathroom upgrades.
• Skoi-Yase Primary School — Reconfiguration and replacement of drop-off and parking areas; new playground equipment and surfaces; building envelope improvements; reconstruction of exits to provide better accessibility; and mechanical, electrical and plumbing modifications.
• LaFayette Intermediate School — Building envelope improvements; reconstruction of exits to improve accessibility; repurposing of locker rooms; replacement of playground equipment and surfaces; and mechanical, electrical and plumbing modifications.
• Bus garage — Lift replacements; upgrades to the existing fuel-management system; electric vehicle underground infrastructure; and repaving of existing impervious surfaces.
The board has completed the required State Environmental Quality Review process and determined that the project will not result in any significant adverse environmental impacts.
Military and absentee ballots can be obtained by contacting District Clerk Jamie Excell at 315-539-1501 or jamie.excell@waterloocsd.org.
Also Tuesday, the board will consider approving new employment contracts with school lunch Manager Brian Corey, Transportation Director D’Allah Laffoon, network analyst Tim Lincoln and technical support person Cyndy Wright. The agreements would run from Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.