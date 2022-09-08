WATERLOO — This Seneca County school district’s 192 teachers may begin the 2022-23 academic year with a new, three-year contract.
The Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today (Sept. 8) via Zoom to consider approval of a contract between the Waterloo Education Association and Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis.
The WEA represents the district’s 192 teachers.
The board will also meet in special session Wednesday (Sept. 7) to interview the seven people who applied to fill a vacancy on the nine-member school board caused by the July resignation of Josh Mull. Chersti Kuhlmann, Lindsey Sholly, Wayne Woodard, Michelle Hall, Christopher Felice, Matthew Jones and Stephani Krzysik applied by the Aug. 24 deadline.
The board plans to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Mull’s term at its Sept. 19 meeting. The person selected would have to win election to a new, three-year term next May.
Mull has moved to Canandaigua, where he is an art teacher in that school district.