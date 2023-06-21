WATERLOO — Last month, voters rejected the proposed 2023-24 school budget by eight votes.
The margin in Tuesday’s re-vote was even closer — with the same outcome.
By the slimmest of margins, 296-295, a revised Waterloo school budget with a slightly lower tax levy was defeated.
The board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss a contract extension and salary increase for Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis and Business Manager Joanne Slauson, along with a salary increase for Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Jennifer Hayden. It seems likely the twice-defeated budget will be addressed as well.
A contingency budget is a possibility. It likely would curtail extracurricular activities, including athletics.