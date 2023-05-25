WATERLOO — School district voters will get a second crack at voting on a 2023-24 budget on June 20.
The initial $50.1 million budget proposal was defeated by a 304-296 margin May 16, the first time voters have rejected a school spending plan since 2004. That budget called for a 1.75% increase in the amount to be raised by property taxes, the same increase called for in last year’s budget. It equates to $220,299, or a $7.70 rise in the total tax bill for a person with a property assessed at $100,000 with the School Tax Assessment Reduction reduction offered by the state.
“I am not sure why this budget was defeated,” Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said. “Honestly, there’s nothing different about this year. It was an ordinary budget. I am not sure why it didn’t pass.”
The school board met in special session May 18 to discuss three options: putting the same budget back up a second time, making revisions to the budget, or going to a bare-bones contingency budget that would not need voter approval.
After debate, the board voted 8-1 to decrease the budget to $49.9 million and drop the tax levy increase to 1.5%. This was done by budget cuts and non-tax revenue increases.
The specifics of those cuts were not available earlier this week.
A public hearing on the new budget will be 7 p.m. June 6 in the high school auditorium.
In a letter to district residents, Bavis made these points:
• The budget has increased by $8.6 million since the 2020-21 school year. “This was inaccurately reported in our community as being a $10 million increase,” Bavis said. She said the increase is due to the district receiving $7.7 million in new building aid and basic state aid since 2020-21, as well as an increase in revenue from payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements totaling $879,962. “This does not mean Waterloo residents have been paying $8.6 million more in taxes since 2020-21,” Bavis said.
• In her seven years as superintendent, voters have agreed to overall tax levy increases of 5.6%. She noted that in five of those years, the increases were 1% or lower and two of those years saw no tax levy increase.
She added that the state tax cap over the past seven years totaled 18.9%.
“Which means that, by law, we could have asked the public for 13.3% more in taxes than we have collected or $1.48 million more, but we are sensitive to the needs of taxpayers, many of whom are on fixed incomes,” Bavis said. “This is the reason we have budgeted carefully and continued to budget carefully and not ask for taxpayers hard earned dollars when we don’t need to do so.”
• Basic state aid to the district has increased significantly in the past three years, but those increases are coming to an end and will, most likely, be around 4% moving forward. Bavis said the new state spending plan approved the day after school budgets were voted on statewide will decrease Waterloo’s basic state aid by $120,813. Plus, the district will have $96,495 in BOCES aid taken back.
• Per-pupil expenditures were stated by some in the community as being $33,000 per student. Bavis said the correct number is $24,175, slightly below the state average of $25,870 per pupil.“Our 2023-24 school budget failed by eight votes. Every vote counts,” she concluded. “Please be sure to attend the budget hearing on June 6 if you have additional questions or would like to clear up any misunderstanding that may be in our community about our actual budget numbers.”
Bavis said district Business Manager Joanne Slauson will meet with or speak to any resident with a question or concerns about the budget. Her school number is 315-539-5590.
The Waterloo budget was one of four of 675 statewide requiring a simple majority vote that failed.