WATERLOO — Last year, school district taxpayers were asked to pay nearly $12.6 million to support a 2020-21 budget of $41.5 million.
This year, taxpayers will be asked to pay that same amount, even though the budget will increase by 4.82% to $43.5 million. An increase in state aid made up the difference.
The Board of Education, at its April meeting, voted to adopt the $43.5 million budget for presentation to voters May 18.
That means if a property owner’s assessed value remained the same as last year, the 2021-22 school tax bill they receive in September would be about the same as last year.
Actual tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value will be determined in August for the towns that make up the school district. They are Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Fayette, Junius and Tyre.
In addition to the budget and school board election, district voters will decide the fate of three other propositions:
PROPOSITION 2 — The purchase of three 70-passenger school buses, with the $430,000 cost to come from the Bus and Capital Reserve Fund.
PROPOSITION 3 — An increase in the amount collected to support the Waterloo Library & Historical Society from $241,071 to $258,955.32, which would be a separate tax from the school tax.
PROPOSITION 4 — Establishment of a Bus/Vehicle Capital Reserve Fund to finance the future purchase of buses and other vehicles. The ultimate amount of this fund would be $4 million, plus interest earnings, for a 10-year period.
Voting on the budget, propositions and for three members of the school board will be noon to 8 p.m. May 18 at the district’s 109 Washington St. offices.
Incumbent Ellen Hughes and newcomers Andrea Bennett, Brian Dwello and Caitlyn Ryan are running for the three school board seats up for election.