WATERLOO — The Board of Education voted 7-0 Monday to extend the contract of school Superintendent Terri Bavis by four years.
Bavis, superintendent since July 1, 2016, will have her contract extended to June 30, 2024. Her contract originally was due to expire June 30, 2020.
Board member Michael Shores abstained from the vote and board member Terri Reese was absent.
Bavis was given a 3.25 percent salary increase in May, making her 2019-20 salary $164, 194.98.
“We’re pleased Terri will be staying with us longer,” said Ellen Hughes, board president. “She’s doing an excellent job and we’re lucky to have her.”