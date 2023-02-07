WATERLOO — Today, school district voters will decide the fate of a $17.9 million school facilities improvement project.
Upgrades and health and safety improvements will be done at all four school buildings, Tom Coughlin Stadium, and the bus garage if voters approve the project.
Voting will be held from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the district’s 109 Washington St. office.
In a message to residents, school Superintendent Terri Bavis said the project will not result in any additional cost to district taxpayers.
She said 83% of the cost — or $14.9 million — will be covered by state building aid, with the remaining 17% or $3 million coming from an established district capital reserve fund.
“These are challenging times, but now is the time to move forward with this project,” Bavis said. “If these projects are not approved, the tax payments collected from school district residents will be spent in other communities and our repair and maintenance needs will cost our residents more in the future.”
The work includes:
Bus garage — Replacement of two bus lifts, a fuel management system, paving work, and electric vehicle underground infrastructure at a cost of $1.9 million.
LaFayette Intermediate — Mechanical, engineering and plumbing upgrades; building envelope improvements; reconstruction of exits; repurposing the locker rooms and new playground equipment and surface. The cost is $2.7 million.
Skoi-Yase Primary — Reconfigure the drop-off and parking areas, new playground equipment and surfaces; reconstruct exits; mechanical, engineering and plumbing upgrades and building envelope improvements. The cost is $3.1 million.
Middle/high school — Replacing the athletic field turf and center logo and end zones, heating ventilating and air conditioning infrastructure and humidity improvements; replace a cooling tower; replacement of units and air handling units, exterior masonry; exterior restoration, masonry restoration of the chimney; window replacements, upgrades to the high school boys lockers and showers, installation of toilet partitions. The price tag for those schools is $7.2 million.