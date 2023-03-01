WATERLOO — The Board of Education voted Monday to support a partial settlement of litigation against Juul Labs Inc., maker of e-cigarettes and vaping devices.
The settlement would provide the district with a cash payment of no less than $28,736. The district would receive 54% of that amount by late 2023; the rest would come in payments in 2024-26.
The resolution approved by the board notes that Waterloo is one of more than 1,400 school districts in 25 states to join the lawsuit against Juul. Litigation against e-cigarette and vaping device maker Altria and others will continue.
The resolution states that the use and abuse of e-cigarettes and vaping devices has increased dramatically among high- and middle-school students, leading to “significant risks of addiction and potentially life-threatening respiratory ailments and students attending Waterloo schools have not been immune to this phenomenon in schools and on school grounds.”
“The use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices has caused the school district to incur costs in the form of staff time, disciplinary proceedings and other costs, with the expectation that these costs will only increase unless and until student use of these devices decreases and stops,” the resolution continues.
In other action Monday, the board accepted the retirement notice of high school principal Mary Thomas Madonna, effective April 15, and approved a new labor contract with the Waterloo Non-Instructional Employees Association.