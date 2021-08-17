WATERLOO — The Board of Education has voted to participate in a potential lawsuit by school districts nationwide against Juul Labs Inc. of San Francisco, the largest maker, marketer and seller of electronic or e-cigarettes in the country.
At its August meeting, the school board approved a motion to appoint its law firm of Ferrara Fiorenza PC of Syracuse and the Frantz Law Group of San Diego and approved an agreement with them to provide legal services in connection with pursuing claims for damages against Juul Labs Inc. and others.
The motion authorizes school Superintendent Terri Bavis to take steps necessary for the district to become an active co-plaintiff to pending litigation filed on behalf of school districts nationwide against Juul and others.
The motion notes that the use and abuse of e-cigarettes and vaping devices has increased dramatically among high school and middle school students in recent years, leading to significant risk of addiction, potentially life-threatening respiratory ailments and other health consequences.
“The use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices by students has caused the Waterloo Central School District to increase costs in the form of staff time, disciplinary proceedings and other costs, with the expectation that the costs will only increases unless and until student use of these devices decreases,” the motion states.
The motion says that the board wants to join the lawsuit to “discourage the proliferation of e-cigarettes, end the marketing of e-cigarettes to children and seek compensation for harm caused to the district due to e-cigarette use.”
In other action, the board:
• Was informed of the resignation of board member Melissa Nicolini. She was appointed from a field of six applicants o fill a vacancy in 2018 and was elected to the board in 2019. The board must now decide how to fill the vacancy.
• Was told that Bavis plans to extend the school day for students in grades 7-12 until 2:55 p.m. But students in good standing can leave at 2:17 p.m.
• Discussed the future of the Walnut Street athletic fields. They have been used for school and community athletic events for years, but the closing of the Main Street School in 2008 has seen its school district use reduced, prompting discussion about possibly selling the property, which is in a residential area of North Walnut Street.