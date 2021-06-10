WATERLOO — The Waterloo school district will provide free meals to children from July 6 to Aug. 6 at LaFayette Intermediate School.
Meals will be provided to all children on a first-come, first-serve basis, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The meals will be distributed for curbside pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the school.
Information about the program, including guidelines, are posted at www.waterloocsd.org; clicking on the food and nutrition tab.
For more information, call Brian Corey at (315) 539-1556 or email to brian.corey@waterloocsd.org.