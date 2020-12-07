WATERLOO — Waterloo school district residents will determine the fate of a $23 million capital project to upgrade school facilities in voting scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Voting takes place in the district's 109 Washington St. offices.
The project contains two propositions:
• Maintenance, safety and repairs; reconfiguring the bus loop at the high school; a new roof on the high school; drainage and infrastructure improvements on school grounds; and updating specialty classrooms at the middle and high school building. The cost for this portion of the project is estimated at $19 million.
• The second proposition, which is contingent on approval of Proposition 1, involves new lights and other upgrades to athletic fields.
The work would be paid for by state aid (82%) and through a capital reserve fund. There would be no direct impact on taxpayers.