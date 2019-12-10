WATERLOO — Voters in the Waterloo school district will decide the fate of a proposal to spend an additional $2.9 million to complete a 2014 renovation project.
Voting is noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the 109 Washington St. district office on the campus of Skoi-Yase Primary School.
The project, which had a price tag of $21 million, needs the additional $2.9 million to complete the work authorized by voters. Unexpected asbestos removal in the ceilings of Skoi-Yase and LaFayette Intermediate School is the main reason for the need for additional funding.
There would be no increase in property taxes by approving the proposition. State aid will cover 83 percent of the cost, while the remaining 17 percent will come from existing district funds.