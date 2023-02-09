WATERLOO — School district voters said yes to a $17.9 million capital improvement project Tuesday.
The measure was approved 88-41.
The project will result in numerous upgrades at all four district schools, the bus garage, and Tom Coughlin Field, including synthetic turf replacement. The cost would be covered by $14.9 million in long-term bonding and the use of $3 million from the district’s capital reserve fund.
“Thank you to the Waterloo community for their continued support of our complete instructional program, including our facilities,” Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said in a news release. “This project will continue to provide our students and staff with a safe environment which is conducive to learning. I am appreciative of the community’s long-term support of the improvement of our facilities.”