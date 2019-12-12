WATERLOO — School district voters Wednesday approved a proposition to add $2.9 million to a 2014 bond for upgrades to the district’s five buildings.
The vote was 107 yes and 30 no.
The approval means the $2.9 million can be added to the original 2014 bond of $21 million, allowing the originals scope of work to be completed.
The discovery of asbestos in the ceilings of Skoi-Yase and LaFayette schools, both built in the early 1950s, caused the original funding to be used up with the total project incomplete.