WATERLOO — Voters in the Waterloo school district approved two propositions Tuesday authorizing $23 million in capital improvements to the middle and high school facilities.

Proposition 1 involves $19 million to be spent on a host of maintenance and upgrades to school facilities, including an improved drainage system. That was approved by a vote of 187-55.

Proposition 2 is a $4 million project to improve athletic field lighting at the high school-middle school campus. That was approved by a vote of 179-63.

District officials say state aid will cover 82% of the cost, while an existing capital reserve fund would cover the rest.

