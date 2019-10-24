WATERLOO — The unexpected discovery of asbestos in the ceilings of Skoi-Yase Primary School and LaFayette Intermediate School is primarily being blamed for voter approval being needed to add $2.9 million to a 2014 capital project.
The Board of Education voted 9-0 Monday to schedule a vote of district residents from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the District Offices, 109 Washington St.
The $2.9 million would be added to a $21 million capital project approved by voters in December 2014, bringing the project cost up to $23.9 million.
School Superintendent Terri Bavis said the additional cost will not increase school taxes for district residents.
“Asbestos was found in the ceilings in both elementary buildings that was not in the drawings,” Bavis said. “This had to be abated and slowed our project work. It also took away from our budget for the remainder of the project.”
Both schools were built in the 1950s.
“Safety is always paramount so we took our time to verify we were providing a safe environment for all workers without impacting the educational program during the school year,” she said.
The asbestos abatement work was done and completed in this past summer.
“A very limited amount of work could be completed while the asbestos was being abated. At the same time, kitchen work took place in both elementary schools,” Bavis said.
She said also factoring into the need for additional voter-approved funds is the “competitive market for skilled laborers, which has increased our bottom line costs.”