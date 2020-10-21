WATERLOO — School district voters will decide the fate of a $23 million expenditure to upgrade the middle school and high school buildings, along with athletic facilities.
The Board of Education scheduled a vote on two propositions during Monday’s meeting. The vote is set for noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in the district’s 109 Washington St. offices.
The propositions:
No. 1 — The construction and reconstruction of the middle school and high school complex and facilities; various site improvements; and the purchase of furnishings, equipment and apparatus related to the upgrades. The cost is $19 million, with $3.5 million of that to come from an existing capital reserve fund. The remaining $15.5 million would be borrowed.
No. 2 — Capital improvements and reconstruction of the middle school and high school gymnasiums, and the acquisition and installation of athletic field lights and fixtures. The cost is estimated at $4 million, with $750,000 of that to come from any existing capital reserve fund. The remaining $3.25 million would be borrowed.
The school district is acting as lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review process. It declared the project will not have a significant negative impact on the environment.
Applications for absentee ballots are available at the district office.