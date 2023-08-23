WATERLOO — The Board of Education has appointed Shaun Merrill as school district business administrator.
Merrill, the principal of LaFayette Intermediate School on Inslee Street, will succeed the retiring Joanne Slauson. Merrill’s appointment is effective Sept. 18.
The board will now look to hire a new principal at LaFayette, a school that houses grades 3-5.
Other appointments made at the board’s Aug. 15 meeting were:
• Katherine Tucker, three-year probationary period as assistant principal at Waterloo High School, effective Aug. 5.
• Ashley Chambers, teacher mentor at Skoi-Yase Primary School for the 2023-24 school year. She will be paid a stipend of $1,374.50 in addition to her regular salary.
• Heather Elisofon, four-year probationary period as school social worker, beginning Sept. 5.