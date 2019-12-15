WATERLOO — A four-year contract extension for Superintendent Terri Bavis is up for a vote by the Board of Education Monday night.
Bavis, superintendent since July 1, 2016, is working under a contract that ends June 30, 2020. If approved, her new contract will expire June 30, 2024. All terms except salary will remain the same.
In June, the board voted 8-0 to give Bavis a 3.25 percent salary increase for the 2019-20 school year, which began July 1, 2019 and ends June 30, 2020. Her new salary is $164,194.98. Her prior salary was $159,025.
The contract extension was negotiated by Bavis, the board and the board’s legal counsel.
In other agenda items, the board will be looking for a new director of facilities and grounds and a transportation supervisor.
Transportation Supervisor Mike Dallessandro will retire Jan. 31, 2020 and Director of Facilities and Grounds Jeff Mochan has resigned as of Jan. 1 to accept a similar position in the Clyde-Savannah school district.
Mochan has been with the Waterloo district for 10 years. Dallessandro has been transportation director since March 2018.
The board will honor the boys cross country coaches and team member Erik Verdehem for their success in the fall season. They will also honor Waterloo student Kaleb Seeley, a member of the Midlakes boys volleyball team that won league and sectional titles this fall.
In other action, the board will:
• TECHNOLOGY — Hear from Nicohl Swartley from the Waterloo Music Boosters, Ben Masiona from Fiscal Advisors and Toby Coleman on technology in the schools.
• FUND — Be asked to establish the Zola Hawley Memorial Fund.
• STAFF — Consider the recommended appointment of Courtney Clarke to a four-year probationary period as a school counselor, effective Jan. 6, and accept the retirement of Terri Burton as a Middle School teaching assistant, effective June 30, 2020.
• FITNESS CENTER — Discuss staff memberships at the school district’s fitness center.