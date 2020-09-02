WATERLOO — A week from today, Sept. 8, Waterloo public schools, like others in the region, will begin a new school year under never-before-seen circumstances.
The COVID-19 virus pandemic has forced schools to submit plans for reopening to the state to prevent the spread of the virus within the schools and community.
School Superintendent Terri Bavis said the state has approved a hybrid educational plan for Waterloo that is a combination of in-person and remote learning.
Children at Skoi-Yase Primary School in Grades K-2 and LaFayette Intermediate School in grades 3-5 will be split into two groups to keep schools at half capacity. Group 1 will attend class in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be home using a remote computer system Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Those in Group 2 will attend school in person Thursdays and Fridays and use the remote system Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Students needing specialized learning will attend school in person more frequently.
Those attending the middle school in grades 6-8 and high school in grades 9-12 also will be divided into two groups and will follow a block schedule.
Students assigned to Group 1 will attend classes in person Mondays and Tuesdays while Group 2 will attend classes Thursdays and Fridays. All students will use a remote learning system on Wednesdays.
The plan includes detailed steps to be followed for sanitizing the school buildings and rooms, wearing masks at all times, hand washing, social distancing in hallways, classrooms and cafeterias. Lunches will be taken back to classrooms to be eaten.
The plan was produced by 10 school employees divided into 15 subcommittees that were formed in March.