WATERLOO — The village is seeking bids for this summer’s water system and road upgrades to five streets.
The project is divided into two contracts.
One is for replacing aged cast-iron water lines and hydrant valves on a portion of Washington Street on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and related storm sewer replacements on Illick, Lincoln and Grove streets. Once the water system improvements are made, the contract calls for rehabilitation and rebuilding of the street surface and curbs.
The second contract is for water system upgrades and road surface rebuilding on Disbrow Avenue on the north side of the village off Swift Street.
Information on obtaining bid documents can be obtained from the Village Hall, 41 W. Main St., (315) 539-9131; or the MRB Group.
A pre-bid conference for interested contractors is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Village Hall, 41 W. Main St. Attendance at that pre-bid conference is encouraged but is not mandatory.
Bids for Contract 1 are due by 11 a.m. and bids for Contract 2 are due by 11:15 a.m. on March 4, when they will be opened and read aloud.