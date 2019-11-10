WATERLOO — The Village Board will consider authorizing a purchase offer for about 2.5 acres of land near Route 96 in the town (north of the village) when it meets Monday night.
The land would be used as the site of a new water storage tower as part of the village’s current water system improvement project.
The village has decommissioned the water tower on Reed Street and the only other water tower in the village is on West Wright Avenue.
In another matter, the board will consider updating the existing School Resource Officer (SRO) agreement with the Waterloo school district to include new language required by the state. The revised SRO agreement has been reviewed by Village Attorney Dennis Benjamin and the school district. The SRO is Sgt. Rod Kraft.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• WATER SYSTEM — Be given an update on testing for a possible toxin called PFAS in the village water supply. A final decision needs to be made by Nov. 30 on the possible addition of a granular-activated carbon system to the water treatment plant.
• CREDIT — Consider submitting credit applications for up to $300,000 to replace a trash truck and for up to $500,000 for an addition to the fire station on East Water Street to accommodate larger fire apparatus.
• POLICE OFFICERS — Consider making part-time police officers Mariah Excell and Erin Fleming temporary, full-time officers to cover for two officers currently out on disability.
• PETITIONER — Will hear from petitioner Larry Warfel of West Main Street on an unspecified topic.