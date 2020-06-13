WATERLOO — For the first time since February, the Town Board will meet in open, public session at 5 p.m. Monday.
“We’re sick of COVID-19. All town employees are back to work and we’re going to be open for our meetings again,” said Don Trout, town supervisor. “We will be meeting in the highway garage, which is a large space. People will be required to social distance and wear masks. If they want to speak, they will do so from their seats. There won’t be a podium.”
The usual location for public board meetings is the town hall. In March, April and May, the board met at the Seneca County Board of Supervisors chambers in a remote setting, viewable only on the internet.
Monday’s agenda will feature discussion on motions prepared by Town Attorney Dennis Benjamin related to proposed zoning map amendments for certain R-1 zones on Burgess Road and other parts of the town. The amendments have been controversial, with opponents of the clay mine project of Seneca Meadows Landfill fearful the amendments will open an R-1 zone to an access road to allow mined material to be moved off the site, across Burgess Road and to the landfill.
The board also will consider a resolution to schedule a joint meeting of the Waterloo and Fayette town boards and the Waterloo Village Board to discuss the formation of a fire protection district.
That would replace the current system of having the two towns pay the Waterloo Fire Department a certain amount each year for a fire protection contract. A district would be able to levy its own fire protection taxes.
The town of Waterloo paid the fire department $43,500 this year for fire protection services.