WATERLOO — Waterloo school district teachers began the school year with a new, four-year contract in place.
The Waterloo Education Association, which represents the district’s 215 teachers, ratified the new contract Sept. 6. Two days later, the board of education unanimously approved the new deal at a special meeting.
The previous contract expired June 30.
Teachers will receive 4% salary increases in each of the four years of the contract. The contract also calls for WEA members to switch to a high-deductible health insurance plan.
WEA co-presidents Jacque Hauf and Chelsea Jay issued a joint statement.
“We are excited to have been able to put together a comprehensive agreement that helps address the compensation of our association members and respects the impact on the taxpayers of the Waterloo district,” they said. “We are grateful for the patience and support of our membership, as well as the collaboration with the administration and the school board.”
“The district appreciates everything that the WEA does every day,” Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said. “We have a great working relationship with the WEA and look forward to continuing to partner with them as we put our students first every day.”