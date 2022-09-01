WATERLOO — The Waterloo Board of Education will offer girls wrestling as an interscholastic sport for the 2022-23 school year.
The board unanimously approved a motion at Monday’s meeting to provide funding for tournament registration fees, coaches, and transportation to two tournaments.
“I’m excited to have this new program get rolling,” varsity wrestling coach Tyrone Thomas said. “I look forward to getting started, seeing what kind of participation we will get. This is an up-and-coming sport, and I am very excited to have this opportunity. I am optimistic we can build this program and create something special.”
In proposing the new team, Thomas and Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Christal Kent cited a growing interest in girls wrestling nationwide. They cited statistics from the USA Wrestling Girls High School Development Committee report of March that showed a 71% increase in participation over two years, from 16,562 girls in 2018 to 28,447 in 2020.
In New York, those numbers went from 87 in 2018 to 553 in 2022.
Kent said two girls currently are wrestling in the school’s program. One of them is sophomore Maddie Westerberg, who is one of the top wrestlers in her age group nationally.
“As suggested by Section V, we conducted a survey a few months ago to see the interest to wrestle if we had a girls team,” Kent said. “At this time, we have less than five interested who would practice with the boys team. The additional work would come into play with Coach Thomas and Coach (Joe) Russell bringing them to the extra tournaments.
“We would not hire a new coach, but I would like to compensate current coaches in some manner when they give up more time to go to extra tournaments.”
She said neither Thomas nor Russell are seeking extra compensation. She said they do not need uniforms, but would need to build in transportation for the attendance at tournaments.
“I would like to personally thank Coach Thomas for always putting our student-athletes first and advocating for this addition. He is always willing to go above and beyond, which is very much appreciated,” Kent said.
In his remarks, Thomas said he observed Westerberg wrestle in the youth program a few years ago and felt she would be “something special” when she reached high school. She went undefeated on the modified team and joined the varsity as an eighth-grader.
In July, she finished third in the USA Wrestling Junior and Under 16 Nationals in Fargo, N.D.
“She was as tough as I thought she would be,” Thomas said. “I started looking at the number of girls we had in the youth program and saw an increase in participation. I knew we had to look at trying to get a girls team.”
Thomas said he took Westerberg to an all-female tournament two years ago.
“This past season another girl joined the varsity team with Maddie,” Thomas reported. “They both did a great job wrestling against the boys, but with the increase in girls wrestling, there are more and more tournaments popping up.
“I know that if we offer a team, we will get girls on this team. I know there are girls who would wrestle if they didn’t have to compete against boys. I would like to give our girls the best opportunity to be successful. I believe in this and feel we can make this program one of the best,’’ he said, adding that many colleges are adding wrestling for women athletes.”
“I am happy that we are taking this step forward this year,” added Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis.