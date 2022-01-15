WATERLOO — The village’s high-pressure sodium streetlights are old, neither energy- nor cost-efficient.
However, this year, those lights will be converted to new, efficient light-emitting diode — or LED — fixtures.
The Village Board voted Jan. 10 to enter into an agreement with New York State Electric & Gas to replace 865 streetlights with new, LED fixtures.
NYSEG owns all streetlights not in the downtown area. The village owns the downtown lights; they will be converted to LED too.
Once details of the agreement are worked out, NYSEG will do the engineering work, order the replacement materials and have its work crews make the conversion. The process should take about six months, according to NYSEG officials.
NYSEG converted 16,092 streetlights to LED in 2021, including in neighboring Seneca Falls. Overall, NYSEG has converted 55,000 streetlights to LED in its service area.
Mayor Jack O’Connor said the village budgets $110,000 for streetlight electricity, and the conversion is projected to reduce that by $63,000 and provide brighter lighting.