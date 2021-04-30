WATERLOO — How about some ice cream with your fiber-optic service?
Three or four streets in the village yet to be identified will be candidates for fiber-optic lines to be installed on telephone poles by Upstate Fiber Network, an extension of the Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Companies in Phelps. And, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7, UFN technicians will install the lines — with a twist. The company has partnered with Dars Delights Ice Cream to supply free ice cream.
On the day of the event, Dars Delights and a select number of UFN employees will alternate between the streets where the fiber lines are being installed, offering free ice cream and giving away other items. UFN team members will answer questions and offer information and pricing on their services.
“We envision a casual and COVID-conscious event, giving new and potential customers the opportunity to ask questions and get a free summer treat,” UFN representative Clay Bailey said. “Our truck will drive very slowly along the pole line, with technicians on the ground guiding the fiber roll and others attaching it to the pole line.”
UFN employees will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. The company will provide hand sanitizer and other cleaning materials as necessary to maintain a sanitary environment. Bailey said the goal is to avoid any sort of crowd formation.
The event is designed to be continuously moving, traveling to a new street to prevent large gatherings, while still having the opportunity to interact with new or potential customers and offer free ice cream.
UFN also is planning fiber-optic lines in Seneca Falls, Geneva, Shortsville, Manchester, Canandaigua, Farmington, Victor, Newark, Palmyra and Macedon later this year.