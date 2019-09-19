WATERLOO — Several local agencies are partnering for a child safety seat event Saturday at the Waterloo Fire Department on East Water Street.
The village Police Department organized the event and will be working with the Seneca Falls Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, and Seneca County Public Health. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free event is part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which began Sunday and concludes Saturday. Car seats may be provided on an as-needed basis.
Police said the event is designed as both an educational event for parents and caregivers, as well as a safety event to make car seats are being used properly. People who want to have their safety seats checked are asked to bring the child to make sure the seat it fitted properly.
Law enforcement is asking people who can’t make the event to check their child safety seat(s) to make sure they are fitted properly for the child, secured properly in the vehicle, have no recent recalls or defects, and are not expired or unsafe.
People who have questions on the event can contact the Waterloo PD at (315) 539-2501, or any of the other agencies taking part in Saturday’s event.