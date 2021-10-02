WATERLOO — The tentative general and highway budgets for 2022 approved by the Town Board show the same amount to be raised by property taxes as in 2021.
That means the tax rate is unlikely to increase over the 2021 number of $3.28 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The tentative budget, which is subject to a public hearing that’s been scheduled for Oct. 25, shows an increase in appropriations for the general and highway funds from $2.06 million in 2021 to $2.37 million for 2022. However, the amount of unexpended fund balance that would be used as a revenue will jump from $91,763 in 2021 to $727,585 in 2022, allowing the amount to be raised by taxes to remain at $846,738.
The town has 13 special drainage, fire protection, lighting, hydrant, sewer and water districts that impact some, but not all, town property owners. The sum of those budgets would rise from $1.39 million in 2021 to $1.47 million next year. For those 13 districts, the amount to be raised by taxes will increase by $22,000.