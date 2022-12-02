WATERLOO — The town may soon get a tiny bit smaller — and the village will a little bigger.
At its Nov. 28 meeting, the Town Board voted to complete its environmental review of the proposed local law providing for the annexation of a parcel of land from the town into the village. The board concluded that the annexation would not have a significant adverse environmental impact and approved the law, subject to a permissive referendum. Such a referendum would be scheduled only if town residents submit a petition with a sufficient number of signatures by a specific deadline.
The approval paves the way for the village to acquire a 2.5-acre parcel of vacant land on the north side of North Road, near upper Church Street, to use as the site of a new village water storage tank in 2023.
Prior to the vote, the board conducted a public hearing on the local law.
In other action, the board vote to change its December meeting from Dec. 26 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12. Councilors also voted to schedule a public hearing for Dec. 12 on a proposal to establish a “no video or recording area” policy at the Town Hall building at 66 Virginia St.