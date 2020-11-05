WATERLOO — The Town Board has approved a local law that will allow roads through single-family residential zones to gain access to an adjacent landlocked commercial zone.
Before approving the amendment to the zoning code by a 5-0 vote Monday, the board approved Parts II and III of the Environmental Assessment Form, declaring the change would not have a significant negative impact on the environment. Both of those votes were 5-0, also.
One of the apparent beneficiaries of the change is Seneca Meadows Inc., owner of the Salcman Road landfill in neighboring Seneca Falls, on the east side of Burgess Road. SMI bought land between Burgess, North and Powderly roads in Waterloo to create Meadow View Mine, with the goal of mining soil to use as cover and liner material at the landfill.
However, Seneca Meadows was blocked from mining by the R-1 zone that exists along the west side of Burgess Road. The zoning code did not allow access roads in an R-1 zone, meaning the landfill had no way to get the mined soil off its property and across Burgess Road to the landfill.
Opponents took the matter to court and were successful in halting the mining, using the R-1 zone restriction as its main argument. The court agreed.
The change also will allow access to landlocked commercial businesses adjacent to an R-1 zone along Routes 5&20, from the village line west to Border City.