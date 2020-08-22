WATERLOO — The Town Board will consider approving an inter-municipal agreement with the town of Phelps at its meeting. The agreement relates to the town of Phelps providing water to properties located within the town of Waterloo.
Monday’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., is open to the public. It will be held in the town highway garage on Virginia Street. Face coverings are required, and social distancing must be observed.
Also Monday, the Waterloo Town Board is expected to schedule town budget workshops for Sept. 2 and 9, both at 3:30 p.m., in the town building.