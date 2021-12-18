WATERLOO — Monday’s Town Board meeting will be the last for Town Clerk Sandy Ridley.
Ridley, who has been clerk since 2010, did not seek reelection in November. A Democrat, she will be succeeded Jan. 1 by Republican Eileen Temple.
The agenda for Monday includes the resignation of two of Ridley’s deputy clerks, Linda Nightingale and Nancy Breese. Temple will name her own deputy clerks.
In other matters, the board will vote to schedule its annual reorganizational meeting for 7 p.m. Jan. 24, at the start of the board’s regular meeting.
The reappointments of John Pigman to the Planning Board and Carl Altemari to the Zoning Board of Appeals also are on the agenda, plus a motion related to dental insurance and approval of a letter of engagement for an outside firm to inspect the records of the town clerk, town justice clerk, and tax collector.