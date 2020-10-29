WATERLOO — The Town Board is scheduled to meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Monday to vote on adoption of Local Law 2.
If approved, the law would amend the town’s zoning map in regard to allowed uses in single-family residential zones within the town, allowing access roads from an R-1 zone to a commercial parcel adjacent to the R-1 zone.
The law would affect R-1 zones on the west side of Burgess Road and along Routes 5&20 west. The change would allow Seneca Meadows Inc. to build and use an access road on the west side of Burgess Road in an R-1 zone that would allow transport of mined soil from its 122-acre Meadow View Mine across Burgess Road to its landfill in the town of Seneca Falls.
That access road currently is prohibited by the R-1 zoning regulations. That prohibition of such access roads was cited by North Road property owner Dixie Lemmon in her lawsuit against the town for granting SMI a permit to use the road several years ago. Lemmon’s lawsuit was upheld, but the town has now moved to correct that situation.
The change also would affect commercial uses along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on Routes 5&20 where an R-1 zone along the roadside abuts the commercial use. Town officials say the change was necessary to avoid “landlocking” commercial properties by not allowing access roads.
At a public hearing Oct. 26, a majority of the 20 or so speakers spoke in favor of the amendment, including SMI Regional Manager Kyle Black. Lemmon and Allison Stokes opposed the law. Letters opposing and supporting the law also were entered into the record.
Monday will also see the board consider approval of Parts I and II of the Environmental Assessment Form for the local law.