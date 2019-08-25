WATERLOO –– Town Board member Bob Rodger has resigned, citing health reasons.
The board will vote Monday night to accept the resignation, which was effective Aug. 12. Rodger’s term expires Dec. 31 and he did not seek re-election.
“I have to deal with my health issues, but I’d like to thank everyone for their support. I really appreciate it and enjoyed serving. It’s a good board,’’ said Rodger, of 49 Taylor Ave.
A Democrat, he was elected to a four-year term in November 2013 and began his term Jan. 1, 2014. He ran again in 2017 and won the remaining two years of the term of Lisa Hochadel, who was elected county supervisor. His seat will remain vacant until the November election.
Vying for two seats on the board, including the Rodger seat, are Democrats Kristine McGuane and Robin Withers and Republicans Mike Pfeiffer and Bob Lotz. Pfeiffer is an incumbent.
In other action, the board will get an update from a representative of NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla. on its plans for a large solar farm on 125 to 500 acres of land between Packwood, Serven, Border City and Pre-Emption Roads. The project would involve hundreds of solar panels to produce electricity to add to the power grid.
The board adopted a local law earlier this year to add a new chapter to the town code, giving guidelines for solar developments. That includes requiring a performance bond for 20 years to make sure the project isn’t abandoned after 10 or 15 years. That bond would have to be renewed after 15 years.
Another guideline would designate solar facilities be built on non-prime farmland with marginal soil quality.
The board agenda also calls for:
• A resolution to set public hearings for 2020 budget workshops for 2 p.m. Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
• A resolution to set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Sept. 23 for residents of Sewer District No. 1 to consider a minimum water and sewer bill system.
• A resolution to approve mobile home park permits for 2020 for 14 parks in the town.
