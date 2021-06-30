WATERLOO — The town board voted unanimously Monday to approve a host community agreement with Trelina Solar Energy Center.
The Juno Beach, Fla. company is at the start of a hearing process with the seven-member New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment on its application for construction and operation of an 80-megawatt solar energy generating facility in the Packwood and Serven roads area of the town.
If the state approves Trelina’s application, the project would be completed and in commercial operation by Nov. 30, 2022.
Once the project enters commercial operation, the agreement calls for Trelina to pay the town $750 per year per nameplate capacity or per megawatt. No more than 30 days after commercial operation begins, Trelina must submit a written document certifying the actual installed nameplate capacity of the project. The payment must be made by Feb. 28 each year.
The annual payments will continue until the project ceases commercial operation or the agreement is terminated. The payment will increase annually by 3% of the prior year’s payment.
If 80 megawatt capacity is achieved, the annual payment would be $60,000.
In addition, Trelina promises to pay the town “reasonable” fees for professional services such as legal and engineering work, incurred by the town as a direct result of the project.
Other terms were agreed upon that protect the company and the town from other potential occurrences. Also, if Trelina did not enter into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency or if a PILOT agreement expires or is terminated, Trelina can opt to terminate the host agreement.
The board also agreed to a road use and maintenance agreement with Trelina Monday.
It details the company’s responsibilities for repair and maintenance of town roads used for transport of heavy equipment and materials, to make both temporary and permanent modifications and improvements to roads, culverts, bridges, road shoulders and other fixtures to permit such equipment and materials to pass and to place overhead and underground electrical and communication cables for the project adjacent to, under or across town roads.