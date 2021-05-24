WATERLOO — The Town Board will open bids for the repaving of all or part of 15 roads in the Border City area at its 7 p.m. meeting today.
The roads to be repaved are East Avenue, Blue Heron Lane, Seneca Boulevard, Wagner Street, Owasco Drive, Cayuga Drive, Fallbrook Street, Moore Street, Canandaigua Drive, Lincoln Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, Seeley Road, Folger Street, Ayers Place, Ditmars Street and South Pre-Emption Street.
The board also will accept the resignation of former supervisor and Waterloo village Mayor Ted Young from the Zoning Board of Appeals and then consider appointing him to fill the unexpired term of Adam Keuer on the town Planning Board. His term would expire Jan. 31, 2027.
The board also will consider appointing Brad Badjas to fill Young’s unexpired term on the ZBA. That term would expire Jan. 31, 2023.
The meeting will be in the Municipal Building, 66 Virginia St.