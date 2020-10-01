WATERLOO — The Town Board did not succeed at first, so it is trying again.
At its Sept. 28 meeting, the board voted unanimously to annul Local Law 1 of 2020, which it had approved July 27, and immediately introduced Local Law 2 of 2020, which essentially adopts the same zoning amendment: It amends the town zoning map to allow access to commercial and agricultural zones within a parcel zoned single-family residential, or R-1. The major difference, town officials say, is that the State Environmental Quality Review process will be followed closely to decrease the chance Local Law 2 of 2020 could be challenged in court.
Local Law 1 of 2020 was the subject of an Article 78 proceeding initiated by North Road property owner Dixie Lemmon, mainly over SEQR issues. Lemmon’s property is essentially surrounded by land owned by Seneca Meadows Inc.
The motion to annul Local Law 1 of 2020 was made by board member Howard Strader. The legislation was introduced Jan. 13 and a public hearing conducted Feb. 24.
The introduction of Local Law 2 of 2020 was sponsored by board member Bob Lotz.
The new local law states that the 2017 town comprehensive plan discusses “incompatible” land uses in the town and recommends the town review its current zoning map to eliminate such uses, specifically suggesting that parcels totaling more than 1,760 acres with split zoning be analyzed for the possibility of being reclassified a single zoning designation. The new local law amends Chapter 135 of the town code, expanding uses within an R-1 zone.
A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 26 in the town Highway Department garage at 66 Virginia St. Written comments also will be accepted by the town until 4 p.m. Oct. 27.
“There was nothing wrong with the first local law, but the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the public access to meetings under the SEQR process, raising possible legal issues,” town Attorney Dennis Benjamin said. “We are doing this to redo it properly.”
The amendment would impact the west side of Burgess Road and Routes 5&20 on the west side of town. On Burgess Road, the amendment would allow Seneca Meadows to use an access road to haul clay from its Meadow View Mine to the Salcman Road landfill in neighboring Seneca Falls.