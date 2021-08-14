WATERLOO — The Town Board agreed to contract with the Border City Volunteer Fire Department for fire protection services in 2022.
Trustees voted 3-2 in favor of the deal during a special meeting held Wednesday(Aug. 11).
Any change in fire protection contracts needed to be made by Aug. 20. The town had contracted with the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Supervisor Don Trout said the major factor is cost. He said the Waterloo VFD proposed a 2022 contract for $60,000, up from $44,500 for 2021. The Border City VFD is offering a price of $46,000. The new contract would be for one year, but could be renewed for additional years upon mutual agreement.
Trout and board members Howard Strader and Bob Lotz voted to make the change. Tyrone Thomas and Mike Pfeiffer were opposed.
“I don’t like doing this, but we have to look at costs” Trout said. “I’m confident Border City can provide the proper level of service. There may be more negotiations with the Waterloo Fire Department for 2023.”
Trout said Waterloo Mayor Jack O’Connor and village Trustee Gina Suffredini attended the meeting and urged the board not to make the switch.
“The village of Waterloo has been made aware of the Waterloo Town Board decision to enter into a one-year agreement for fire protection services with the Border City Volunteer Fire Department, effective Jan. 1, 2022,” O’Connor wrote in a statement. “We respectfully understand their decision to do so. We believe that the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department has provided quality fire protection services to the town for many, many years. If the town of Waterloo does enter into an agreement with the Border City Fire Department, we wish them well.”