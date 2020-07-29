WATERLOO –– Without comment, the Town Board voted 5-0 Monday to amend its zoning code to eliminate so-called split zoning of parcels, with single family residential in the front and agricultural or mixed use zones in the rear.
The R-1 zone essentially denied access roads from a main roadway to the rear of properties, making them landlocked.
The change was good news for some and bad news for others.
Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill is pleased because the change now allows the use of access roads in the R-1 zoned area of property it owns at Burgess and North Roads for its Meadow View Mine. The access road allows the landfill to truck mined soil from the site along and across Burgess Road to the Salcman Road landfill. The landfill had been prohibited by the R-1 zone from building an access road to move the soil to the landfill.
Opponents of the mining operation were not present for the vote. Opposition was expressed at a prior public hearing. The opponents, as Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, took the matter to court and won, with the R-1 zone restriction on access roads upheld by the court.
The motion was made by board member Bob Lotz and seconded by board member Howard Strader. Joining them in voting for the amendment were board members Tyrone Thomas and Mike Pfeiffer and Supervisor Don Trout.
The amendments also impact many properties along Routes 5&20 from the village boundary west to the Border City area. Many of those parcels are zoned R-1 in front along the road and commercial or mixed use to the south bordering the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
According to the resolution, the proposal “will allow effectively landlocked agriculture and mixed use zoning district parcels to access the public right of ways and to be used and developed as intended by the zoning code and any permits secured thereunder.” The motion says the proposal is “in the best interests of the town as a whole and has public benefits.”
As of now, all private access roads and driveways located in the R-1, R-2, A, MU and C zoning districts that connect a property within an ag or mixed use zoning district to a public right of way are permitted by right.