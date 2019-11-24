WATERLOO — A quarter.
That’s how much town general and highway taxes will go up in 2020 for the average homeowner if the tentative 2020 budget is adopted at Monday night’s Town Board meeting.
For those with an assessment of $75,000, adoption of the budget will see their tax bill go from $245.25 to $245.50. The town general and highway tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would only go up a penny, from $3.27 to $3.28.
In other action, the board will conduct a public hearing on its application for a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The town will be applying for a $500,000 grant to be used for grants and loans for homeowners to bring their homes up to code and meet safety regulations. Applicants must meet income and family size requirements and commit to living in the home for a certain number of years.
The town received $500,000 in CDBG grants in 2017 and 2018, all of which has been distributed — prompting an application for another grant.
The board will also consider changing the time of its Dec. 23 meeting from 7 to 5 p.m.