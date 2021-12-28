WATERLOO — Eileen Temple was elected town clerk Nov. 2, defeating Renee VanDeventer by 168 votes to win a four-year term that begins Jan. 1.
Temple, a Republican, would succeed Democrat Sandy Ridley, who is retiring after 12 years. However, Temple may be having second thoughts because the clerk does not receive health insurance through the town.
Informed of Temple’s reluctance to get sworn into office, the Town Board voted 5-0 at its Dec. 20 meeting to pay Ridley a stipend based on her 2022 salary to continue as town clerk in January, should Temple decide not to take office. Temple has until Jan. 31 to sign her oath of office. That resolution will be official at the board’s January meeting.
“I am having second thoughts,” Temple said Monday. “I’m still working through some things. I was led to believe I would get health insurance and now I’m told I’m not. It could be I don’t take the job if that is the case. I need health insurance.”
Temple, 58, said she worked enough years as a public school transportation supervisor to retire. She formerly was transportation director for the Waterloo school district and now is an assistant transportation supervisor for a suburban Syracuse school district.
Town Supervisor Don Trout said the town clerk does not have health insurance paid for in full or in part by the town, and that is not likely to change.
Board member Tyrone Thomas made the motion to keep Ridley on the job, if necessary. Bob Lotz seconded Thomas’ motion.