WATERLOO — Good news may be coming for customers of town-wide water and sewer districts.
The Town Board will consider a resolution at Monday’s meeting that would keep the water and sewer rates at the same level as 2020.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• A public hearing on Local Law 1-2021, legislation that would grant a partial property tax exemption to certain senior citizens and persons with disabilities who own property, as well as setting income limits for the exemptions. A motion to adopt the local law could happen later in the meeting.
• A measure to transfer $45,000 from Savannah Bank to Community Bank to pay for town employees’ health savings cards.
• A resolution to use the money received from Seneca Meadows Inc. for projects identified during the budget process or at a special board meeting, and to stabilize the town’s annual tax rates.
Monday’s meeting in the 66 Virginia St. Town Hall is open to the public, although all applicable COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. It starts at 7 p.m.